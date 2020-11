Carrying on the legacy of Steve Irwin

Saturday, 28 November 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

The family of Steve Irwin is continuing the life mission of the "Crocodile Hunter" star, with their zoo and hospital aimed at protecting wildlife, and a TV series educating the public about the wonders of the animal world. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with Steve's kids, Bindi and Robert Irwin; their mom, Terri; and Bindi's new husband, Chandler Powell, about their unusual family business.