Carrying on the legacy of Steve Irwin

CBS News Saturday, 28 November 2020
The family of Steve Irwin is continuing the life mission of the "Crocodile Hunter" star, with their zoo and hospital aimed at protecting wildlife, and a TV series educating the public about the wonders of the animal world. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with Steve's kids, Bindi and Robert Irwin; their mom, Terri; and Bindi's new husband, Chandler Powell, about their unusual family business.
