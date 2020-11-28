U.S. tops 13 million COVID-19 cases as holiday season begins
"We will not get a reprieve because then Christmas comes and then New Year comes," Rush University Medical Center's Dr. Meeta Shah said.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25
Ireland set for Christmas reopening as Government announces move to Level 3
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
Mariah Carey puts the merry in Christmas with magical holiday special trailer featuring Ariana GrandeIt's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, otherwise known as the unofficial season of Mariah Carey.
USATODAY.com
50 million people ignore advice, travel for holiday while thousands die from COVID-19More than 263,000 people in America have died from COVID-19. The CDC says that number could reach 321,000 the week before Christmas. Adriana Diaz reports.
CBS News
Ireland declares Santa's work "essential" so he can dodge quarantineForeign Minister Simon Coveney reassured kids that even with a "very, very different Christmas in 2020, the visit of Santa Claus will be something that will..
CBS News
Rush University Medical Center Hospital in Illinois, United States
New Year First day of a calendar year, in particular, January 1 in the Julian and Gregorian calendar
COVID at Christmas: France to ease restrictions; Spain's rule of six and Germany's mini-amnesty
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 03:11Published
Related videos from verified sources