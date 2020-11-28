Global  
 

U.S. tops 13 million COVID-19 cases as holiday season begins

CBS News Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
"We will not get a reprieve because then Christmas comes and then New Year comes," Rush University Medical Center's Dr. Meeta Shah said.
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: 'Still Wanted To Enjoy The Holiday': Thousands Traveling Through LAX For Thanksgiving Plans Despite Surging COVID-19 Cases

'Still Wanted To Enjoy The Holiday': Thousands Traveling Through LAX For Thanksgiving Plans Despite Surging COVID-19 Cases 02:06

 It's one of the toughest questions people are asking themselves this holiday season: to stay home, or to see family and friends?

Ireland set for Christmas reopening as Government announces move to Level 3 [Video]

Ireland set for Christmas reopening as Government announces move to Level 3

The Irish Government has announced a move to Level 3 of coronavirusrestrictions from next month – paving the way for a widespread reopening ofthe country before Christmas. Taoiseach Micheal Martin addressed the nation onFriday evening, announcing the reopening of all retail, places of worship,hairdressers, cinemas, libraries and museums from December 1.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Mariah Carey puts the merry in Christmas with magical holiday special trailer featuring Ariana Grande

 It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, otherwise known as the unofficial season of Mariah Carey.
USATODAY.com

50 million people ignore advice, travel for holiday while thousands die from COVID-19

 More than 263,000 people in America have died from COVID-19. The CDC says that number could reach 321,000 the week before Christmas. Adriana Diaz reports.
CBS News

Ireland declares Santa's work "essential" so he can dodge quarantine

 Foreign Minister Simon Coveney reassured kids that even with a "very, very different Christmas in 2020, the visit of Santa Claus will be something that will..
CBS News

COVID at Christmas: France to ease restrictions; Spain's rule of six and Germany's mini-amnesty [Video]

COVID at Christmas: France to ease restrictions; Spain's rule of six and Germany's mini-amnesty

President Emmanuel Macron has said France will start to ease its strict national lockdown with the reopening of shops. In Spain government is to propose a somewhat different Christmas and New Year celebrations. According to draft proposals authorties plan to limit gatherings to six people in total.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 03:11Published

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Soar Past 13 Million [Video]

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Soar Past 13 Million

The United States has now recorded more than 13 million coronavirus cases. These cases representing around 4% of the country’s total population, according to HuffPost. The milestone means that the..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:39Published
Wall Street too giddy over vaccines: economist [Video]

Wall Street too giddy over vaccines: economist

Spartan Capital Securities chief market economist Peter Cardillo tells Reuters Fred Katayama investors are overly optimistic on the impact of vaccines as AstraZeneca's trial data comes under question...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 05:13Published
2 Christmas-themed pop-up bars open in downtown Phoenix [Video]

2 Christmas-themed pop-up bars open in downtown Phoenix

Both Miracle and Sippin' Santa, two popular Christmas-themed pop-ups, have opened at two bars in downtown Phoenix in time for the holiday season. And despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the uptick in..

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 00:42Published