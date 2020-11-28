Global  
 

Iran accuses Israel, promises revenge for killing of top nuclear scientist

CBS News Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Iran is accusing Israel and promising revenge for the ambush shooting death of a top scientist, who has been described as a key figure behind Iran's nuclear bomb program almost 20 years ago. The attack happened Friday in a suburb of Tehran. Roxana Saberi reports.
News video: Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, assassinated in ambush, reports say

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, assassinated in ambush, reports say 00:52

 Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, assassinated in ambush, reports say

Iran's supreme leader vows revenge for scientist's killing

 Iran has blamed the slaying of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on Israel.
Iran vows vengeance over top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizade's killing [Video]

Iran vows vengeance over top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizade's killing

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif says there are 'serious indications of [an] Israeli role' in the death of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was shot dead on FridayView on euronews

Iran's top nuclear scientist killed

 Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in broad daylight while traveling near Tehran. Iran's outraged foreign minister tweeted the attack was "an act of state terror" and..
Iran scientist linked to military nuclear programme 'assassinated'

 An Iranian scientist named by the West as the leader of the Islamic Republic's disbanded military nuclear programme was killed Friday (local time) in an ambush..
Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind assassinated [Video]

Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind assassinated

An Iranian scientist long suspected by the West of masterminding a secret nuclear bomb program was killed in an ambush near Tehran on Friday that could provoke confrontation between Iran and its foes in the last weeks of Donald Trump's presidency. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Iran scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, linked to military nuclear program, killed

 An Iranian scientist named by Israel as the leader of the Islamic Republic's disbanded military nuclear program was killed Friday in an ambush on the outskirts..
Landmark 1995 Princess Diana interview to be probed

 In 1995, Princess Diana told the BBC some of her deepest secrets. The interviewer, journalist Martin Bashir, is now facing a new investigation. Roxana Saberi..
Senior Iranian nuclear scientist killed [Video]

Senior Iranian nuclear scientist killed

There are 'serious indications' that Israel was involved in the killing of a senior Iranian nuclear scientist, Iran's foreign minister says.

Mike Pompeo makes first visit by US top diplomat to Golan Heights [Video]

Mike Pompeo makes first visit by US top diplomat to Golan Heights

The tour came after Pompeo visited the Israeli settlement of Psagot in the illegally occupied West Bank.

Trump Senior Advisers Reportedly Talked the President Out of Military Strike Against Iran [Video]

Trump Senior Advisers Reportedly Talked the President Out of Military Strike Against Iran

Four current and former U.S. officials told the New York Times that President Trump asked his senior advisors if he had options to attack Iran’s main nuclear site. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the..

