Iran accuses Israel, promises revenge for killing of top nuclear scientist
Iran is accusing Israel and promising revenge for the ambush shooting death of a top scientist, who has been described as a key figure behind Iran's nuclear bomb program almost 20 years ago. The attack happened Friday in a suburb of Tehran. Roxana Saberi reports.
Iran's supreme leader vows revenge for scientist's killingIran has blamed the slaying of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on Israel.
Iran vows vengeance over top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizade's killing
Iran's top nuclear scientist killedMohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in broad daylight while traveling near Tehran. Iran's outraged foreign minister tweeted the attack was "an act of state terror" and..
Iran scientist linked to military nuclear programme 'assassinated'An Iranian scientist named by the West as the leader of the Islamic Republic's disbanded military nuclear programme was killed Friday (local time) in an ambush..
Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind assassinated
Iran scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, linked to military nuclear program, killedAn Iranian scientist named by Israel as the leader of the Islamic Republic's disbanded military nuclear program was killed Friday in an ambush on the outskirts..
