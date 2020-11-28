U.S. surpasses 13 million COVID-19 cases as holiday season begins

Wochit Tech - Published 7 hours ago Video Credit:- Published U.S. Coronavirus Cases Soar Past 13 Million 00:39 The United States has now recorded more than 13 million coronavirus cases. These cases representing around 4% of the country’s total population, according to HuffPost. The milestone means that the U.S. is now adding around 1 million new cases per week. This is an alarming reality as the Christmas...