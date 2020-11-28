U.S. surpasses 13 million COVID-19 cases as holiday season begins
Saturday, 28 November 2020 () The U.S. saw more than 205,000 new coronavirus infections and 1,400 deaths Friday as the number of confirmed cases in the country soared past 13 million. Health experts, local and state officials are sending out warnings to people traveling and gathering for the holiday season. Michael George reports.
The United States has now recorded more than 13 million coronavirus cases. These cases representing around 4% of the country’s total population, according to HuffPost. The milestone means that the U.S. is now adding around 1 million new cases per week. This is an alarming reality as the Christmas...
Spartan Capital Securities chief market economist Peter Cardillo tells Reuters Fred Katayama investors are overly optimistic on the impact of vaccines as AstraZeneca's trial data comes under question...