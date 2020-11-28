Global  
 

Tony Hsieh, retired Zappos CEO, has died at 46

CBS News Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Hsieh recently retired from Zappos after 20 years leading the company.
 Former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh has passed away.

Tony Hsieh, former Zappos CEO, dies at 46 after being injured in house fire

 Hsieh was a force in the revitalization of downtown Las Vegas. The cause of death is still under investigation, but he was injured in a house fire.
 
USATODAY.com

