Carter Page Suing FBI, DOJ for $75M Over Surveillance
Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Carter Page has filed a $75 million lawsuit against the Department of Justice, the FBI, and several other key parties involved in his surveillance as part of the 2017 special counsel investigation into Russian collusion and President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.
Carter Page has filed a $75 million lawsuit against the Department of Justice, the FBI, and several other key parties involved in his surveillance as part of the 2017 special counsel investigation into Russian collusion and President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources