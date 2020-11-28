Global  
 

U.S. Tops 13 Million COVID-19 Cases As Holiday Season Begins

CBS 2 Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
The United States reported more than 205,000 new COVID-19 cases and 1,400 deaths on Friday as the number of confirmed infections in the country soared past 13 million.
Video Credit: Wochit Tech
News video: U.S. Coronavirus Cases Soar Past 13 Million

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Soar Past 13 Million 00:39

 The United States has now recorded more than 13 million coronavirus cases. These cases representing around 4% of the country’s total population, according to HuffPost. The milestone means that the U.S. is now adding around 1 million new cases per week. This is an alarming reality as the Christmas...

