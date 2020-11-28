Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. Tops 13 Million COVID-19 Cases As Holiday Season Begins

CBS 2 Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
The United States reported more than 205,000 new COVID-19 cases and 1,400 deaths on Friday as the number of confirmed infections in the country soared past 13 million.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: U.S. Coronavirus Cases Soar Past 13 Million

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Soar Past 13 Million 00:39

 The United States has now recorded more than 13 million coronavirus cases. These cases representing around 4% of the country’s total population, according to HuffPost. The milestone means that the U.S. is now adding around 1 million new cases per week. This is an alarming reality as the Christmas...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Fauci Says Pandemic Won't Get Better For Christmas And New Years [Video]

Fauci Says Pandemic Won't Get Better For Christmas And New Years

Dr. Anthony Fauci is the nation's leading expert on the COVID-19 virus. In a recent interview with USA Today, Fauci said that Americans should prepare themselves for a difficult holiday..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published
Reporter Update: Small Business Saturday [Video]

Reporter Update: Small Business Saturday

Many of the small businesses are hoping today can start getting people to shop small for the holiday season so they can make up some of their losses. The challenge is doing it safely as COVID-19 cases..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:20Published
COVID-19 cases Surpass 13 Million [Video]

COVID-19 cases Surpass 13 Million

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27Published

Related news from verified sources

U.S. surpasses 13 million COVID-19 cases as holiday season begins

 The U.S. saw more than 205,000 new coronavirus infections and 1,400 deaths Friday as the number of confirmed cases in the country soared past 13 million. Health...
CBS News Also reported by •NewsyWorldNewsUSATODAY.comUpworthyJapan Today

U.S. coronavirus case tally tops 12 million amid growing fears that Thanksgiving travel will spark another surge of infections

U.S. coronavirus case tally tops 12 million amid growing fears that Thanksgiving travel will spark another surge of infections The global case tally for the coronavirus illness COVID-19 rose to 58.7 million on Monday and the U.S. tally rose above 12 million, with new daily infections...
WorldNews Also reported by •Newsmax

Coronavirus In New Jersey: Restrictions Loom As State Reports More Than 4,500 New COVID Cases; Gov. Murphy: ‘If We See Transmission, We Will Get At It’

 More than 4,500 new coronavirus cases were reported across New Jersey on Thursday, meaning more restrictions could be on the horizon as we enter the holiday...
CBS 2