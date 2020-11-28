Iran's supreme leader vows revenge over slain scientist
Saturday, 28 November 2020 () Iran's supreme leader on Saturday demanded the "definitive punishment" of those behind the killing of a scientist who led Tehran's disbanded military nuclear program, as the Islamic Republic blamed Israel for a slaying that has raised fears of reignited tensions across the Middle East.
