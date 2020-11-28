Sarah Fuller poised to make history as kicker in Vanderbilt football game
Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller could make history Saturday as the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game. The goalkeeper for Vanderbilt's women's soccer team, Fuller was tapped to suit up after several players had to quarantine due to COVID-19 testing.
