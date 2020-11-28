Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sarah Fuller poised to make history as kicker in Vanderbilt football game

CBS News Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller could make history Saturday as the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game. The goalkeeper for Vanderbilt's women's soccer team, Fuller was tapped to suit up after several players had to quarantine due to COVID-19 testing.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: USF offense erupts for 646 yards in 'War on I-4' shootout loss to UCF

USF offense erupts for 646 yards in 'War on I-4' shootout loss to UCF 01:50

 In a rivalry game that featured a combined 1,223 yards and 104 points, both series records, USF (1-8, 0-7 in AAC) produced the sixth-most yards in school history.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NFL to Make History With First All-Black Officiating Crew [Video]

NFL to Make History With First All-Black Officiating Crew

NFL to Make History With First All-Black Officiating Crew. Monday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be one for the history books. NFL executive vice president..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:59Published
Mizzou's game against Vanderbilt has been postponed [Video]

Mizzou's game against Vanderbilt has been postponed

Mizzou's football game against Vanderbilt has been postponed.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 00:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Vandy's Sarah Fuller to suit up, can make history

 Kicker Sarah Fuller has made the trip with Vanderbilt to Missouri for Saturday's game and, if she sees action, will become the first female to play in a Power 5...
ESPN

Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller makes history, becoming first woman to play in Power Five football game

 Sarah Fuller, a goalie for Vanderbilt soccer team, makes history with the football team, becoming the first woman to play in a Power Five game.
USATODAY.com

Vandy's Sarah Fuller makes history with kickoff

 Sarah Fuller made history Saturday, by becoming the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game when she booted the second-half kickoff for Vanderbilt.
ESPN