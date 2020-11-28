Sarah Fuller poised to make history as kicker in Vanderbilt football game
Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller could make history Saturday as the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game. The goalkeeper for Vanderbilt's women's soccer team, Fuller was tapped to suit up after several players had to quarantine due to COVID-19 testing.
