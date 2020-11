Pope installs 13 new cardinals



Pope Francis on Saturday installed 13 new cardinals, including the first African-American to hold the high rank, further expanding the pontiff's impact on the group that will one day elect his.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:25 Published 3 hours ago

Archbishop Wilton Gregory To Become First Black Cardinal In United States



Archbishop Wilton Gregory was in quarantine in Rome Friday, just hours away from making history as the South Side native will become the first Black American cardinal in the history of the Catholic.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:35 Published 1 day ago