More New Yorkers reject political party labels, becoming second largest voter group

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch | Protesting farmers vs Congress workers: Heated argument over posters



A heated argument reportedly broke out between protesting farmers and Congress workers in Delhi. Cadre of the main Opposition party had set up tents at the Nirankari Samagam ground in Delhi's Burari to.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:02 Published 11 hours ago Americans are using these tricks to cheer themselves up in lockdown



Eight in 10 Americans are desperate to hear some positive news in the remainder of 2020, according to new research.The study asked 2,000 census-balanced Americans about how they've coped with the.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published 12 hours ago Study reveals women at higher risk of death from heart failure, attack than men



Women face a 20 per cent increased risk of developing heart failure or dying within five years after their first severe heart attack compared to men, according to new research. The research was.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21 Published 1 day ago