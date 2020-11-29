Global  
 

Pope, With New Cardinals, Warns Church Against Mediocrity

Newsmax Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Pope Francis, joined by the church's newest cardinals in Mass on Sunday, warned against mediocrity as well as seeking out "godfathers" to promote one's own career.Eleven of the 13 new cardinals sat near the central altar of St. Peter's Basilica, where Francis on Saturday...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Pope installs 13 new cardinals

Pope installs 13 new cardinals 01:25

 Pope Francis on Saturday installed 13 new cardinals, including the first African-American to hold the high rank, further expanding the pontiff's impact on the group that will one day elect his successor. Fred Katayama reports.

