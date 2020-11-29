Tristan Thompson becomes a U.S. citizen: "Truly living the American dream"
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
"I came to the U.S. on a student visa and have always had big dreams. I'm now truly living the American dream," Thompson said.
