Tristan Thompson becomes a U.S. citizen: "Truly living the American dream"

CBS News Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
"I came to the U.S. on a student visa and have always had big dreams. I'm now truly living the American dream," Thompson said.
News video: Tristan Thompson Becomes US citizen

Tristan Thompson Becomes US citizen 00:32

 The Canadian-born basketball player fulfilled the requirements to become a naturalized citizen last week, according to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, which shared the news on Twitter along with a photo of the NBA star taking the oath of allegiance. "I came to the US on a student visa...

