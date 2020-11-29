Faith Takes the Forefront as Georgia Senate Runoffs Heat Up

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Young Voters in Georgia Runoffs are Critical for Democrats



With young voters accounting for 21 percent of voters in the Georgia general election, both parties are looking at young first-time voters to secure the seats. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:47 Published 2 weeks ago If both of Georgia's Senate seats head to runoffs, they could decide the balance of power



These races could play an important role in the makeup of the new Senate, though it appears Republicans are likely to keep their Senate majority. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 00:53 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Ronna McDaniel urges Georgia Republicans to vote in Senate runoffs, not 'lose your faith' Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Saturday urged Republican voters in Georgia to vote for the party’s Senate candidates in the...

FOXNews.com 3 hours ago



