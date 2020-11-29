Faith Takes the Forefront as Georgia Senate Runoffs Heat Up
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Bishop Reginald Jackson stepped to the microphone at a drive-in rally outside a church in southwest Atlanta as his voice carried over a loudspeaker and the radio to people gathered in, around and on top of cars that filled the parking lot."Let's keep Georgia blue," Jackson...
Bishop Reginald Jackson stepped to the microphone at a drive-in rally outside a church in southwest Atlanta as his voice carried over a loudspeaker and the radio to people gathered in, around and on top of cars that filled the parking lot."Let's keep Georgia blue," Jackson...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources