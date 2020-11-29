USS Nimitz to Gulf as Iran War Threat Grows
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
A US aircraft carrier group has moved back into the Gulf region, but a navy spokeswoman said Saturday its return was not triggered by any "threats" after the killing in Iran of a top nuclear scientist.Tensions in the region are extraordinarily high after the assassination...
A US aircraft carrier group has moved back into the Gulf region, but a navy spokeswoman said Saturday its return was not triggered by any "threats" after the killing in Iran of a top nuclear scientist.Tensions in the region are extraordinarily high after the assassination...
|
|
You Might Like