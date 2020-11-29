State Cracks Down On Staten Island Tavern Declaring Itself An "Autonomous Zone" Free From COVID Restrictions
Sunday, 29 November 2020 () The exterior of Mac's Public House on Staten Island, which has put signs in the windows and a message painted on the sidewalk declaring the establishment an "autonomous zone."
Mac's Public House was served a cease and desist order from the State Liquor Authority on Saturday night. [ more › ]
Tension is high at a Staten Island bar where patrons are protesting Wednesday night after a manager was arrested Tuesday for refusing to comply with the state’s orange zone restrictions. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
At Mac's Public House in Staten Island, New York, a group of pro-Trump supporters gathered in very close quarters with little mask-wearing on December 2 in a protest against both the covid restrictions