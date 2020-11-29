Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

State Cracks Down On Staten Island Tavern Declaring Itself An "Autonomous Zone" Free From COVID Restrictions

Gothamist Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
State Cracks Down On Staten Island Tavern Declaring Itself An Autonomous Zone Free From COVID RestrictionsThe exterior of Mac's Public House on Staten Island, which has put signs in the windows and a message painted on the sidewalk declaring the establishment an "autonomous zone."

Mac's Public House was served a cease and desist order from the State Liquor Authority on Saturday night. [ more › ]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Tensions Rise On Staten Island After Bar Owner Refuses To Follow COVID Rules

Tensions Rise On Staten Island After Bar Owner Refuses To Follow COVID Rules 02:48

 Tension is high at a Staten Island bar where patrons are protesting Wednesday night after a manager was arrested Tuesday for refusing to comply with the state’s orange zone restrictions. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jam-packed pro-Trump protest against COVID restrictions for Staten Island bar [Video]

Jam-packed pro-Trump protest against COVID restrictions for Staten Island bar

At Mac's Public House in Staten Island, New York, a group of pro-Trump supporters gathered in very close quarters with little mask-wearing on December 2 in a protest against both the covid restrictions

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:41Published
Protesters rally outside bar in Staten Island shut down for defying coronavirus rules [Video]

Protesters rally outside bar in Staten Island shut down for defying coronavirus rules

Protesters gathered outside Mac's Public House in Staten Island, New York, on Wednesday evening (December 2) to support the bar that was shut down for defying coronavirus guidelines.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:20Published
Large Crowd Of Supporters Protests Outside Staten Island Bar [Video]

Large Crowd Of Supporters Protests Outside Staten Island Bar

Supporters of a Staten Island bar showed up last night to protest its shutdown. Police say the bar is located in a COVID hot spot and repeatedly defied restrictions. CBS2's John Dias has the details.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:54Published

Related news from verified sources

NYC bar in COVID-19 hotspot refuses to shut down after state yanks liquor license

 A Staten Island pub located in a coronavirus hot spot is stealing a page from Seattle’s anarchist cookbook, declaring itself an “autonomous zone,” free...
FOXNews.com