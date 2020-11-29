State Cracks Down On Staten Island Tavern Declaring Itself An "Autonomous Zone" Free From COVID Restrictions

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jam-packed pro-Trump protest against COVID restrictions for Staten Island bar



At Mac's Public House in Staten Island, New York, a group of pro-Trump supporters gathered in very close quarters with little mask-wearing on December 2 in a protest against both the covid restrictions Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 02:41 Published 7 hours ago Protesters rally outside bar in Staten Island shut down for defying coronavirus rules



Protesters gathered outside Mac's Public House in Staten Island, New York, on Wednesday evening (December 2) to support the bar that was shut down for defying coronavirus guidelines. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:20 Published 10 hours ago Large Crowd Of Supporters Protests Outside Staten Island Bar



Supporters of a Staten Island bar showed up last night to protest its shutdown. Police say the bar is located in a COVID hot spot and repeatedly defied restrictions. CBS2's John Dias has the details. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:54 Published 15 hours ago

Related news from verified sources NYC bar in COVID-19 hotspot refuses to shut down after state yanks liquor license A Staten Island pub located in a coronavirus hot spot is stealing a page from Seattle’s anarchist cookbook, declaring itself an “autonomous zone,” free...

FOXNews.com 5 days ago



