Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Minnesota officer, 2 others shot, suspect arrested after hours-long standoff

FOXNews.com Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Minnesota officer, 2 others shot, suspect arrested after hours-long standoffMinnesota police arrested on Sunday a man they say barricaded himself in a large apartment builidng after shooting a police officer and two other individuals and then held cops at bay for more than eight hours.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like