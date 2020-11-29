Minnesota officer, 2 others shot, suspect arrested after hours-long standoff
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Minnesota police arrested on Sunday a man they say barricaded himself in a large apartment builidng after shooting a police officer and two other individuals and then held cops at bay for more than eight hours.
Minnesota police arrested on Sunday a man they say barricaded himself in a large apartment builidng after shooting a police officer and two other individuals and then held cops at bay for more than eight hours.
|
|
You Might Like