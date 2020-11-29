Global  
 

Traveling Crisis Nurse Fears Post-Holiday COVID-19 Surge

NPR Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Jasmyne Aseff, a travelling ICU nurse, about what it's been like fighting the pandemic, from the initial outbreak in New York City to her current position in Missouri.
