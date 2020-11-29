Global  
 

Biden Expected to Name Top Economic Officials This Week

NYTimes.com Sunday, 29 November 2020
President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. is expected to nominate Neera Tanden, a divisive figure within the Democratic Party, to lead the budget office, setting up a potential confirmation fight.
