Biden Expected to Name Top Economic Officials This Week
President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. is expected to nominate Neera Tanden, a divisive figure within the Democratic Party, to lead the budget office, setting up a potential confirmation fight.
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States
Neera Tanden
Democratic Party (United States)
