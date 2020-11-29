Metallic Monolith In Utah Vanishes Just As Mysteriously As It Appeared
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
After its discovery in a remote location in Red Rock Country more than a week ago, the metallic prism has inspired theories to its origin. Officials say it was removed by an "unknown party" on Friday.
