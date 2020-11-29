Jennifer Psaki to Be Press Secretary as Biden Names All-Female Communications Team
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Ms. Psaki, who served in prominent communications roles in the Obama administration, said she saw her job as trying to “rebuild trust.”
Ms. Psaki, who served in prominent communications roles in the Obama administration, said she saw her job as trying to “rebuild trust.”
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jen Psaki
Barack Obama 44th president of the United States
NEWS OF THE WEEK: Barack Obama feared for his marriage during presidency
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
'That is a talented, talented brother': Barack Obama endorses Drake to play him in a biopicIf you've ever thought Drake would make a good Barack Obama, you're not alone. The ex-POTUS name-checked the rapper for the role in an interview.
USATODAY.com
More than 1.7 million copies of Obama book sold in a weekIn its first day, 887,000 units of the book were sold – the largest single-day sales total for the publisher.
CBS News
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources