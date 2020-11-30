Global  
 

Joe Biden suffers "hairline fracture" in foot, doctor says

CBS News Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
The president-elect will "likely require a walking boot" for several weeks.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: President-elect Biden suffers foot fractures

President-elect Biden suffers foot fractures 01:05

 U.S. President-elect Joe Biden suffered hairline fractures in his foot while playing with his dog, Major, his personal physician said on Sunday (November 29). Gloria Tso reports.

