You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Oxford Dictionary Names Multiple 'Words of an Unprecedented Year’



Oxford Dictionary Names Multiple 'Words of an Unprecedented Year’. The Oxford English Dictionary (OED) has announced the expansion of its traditional “Word of the Year” for 2020. . In their.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:16 Published 1 week ago Collins Dictionary names ‘lockdown’ its word of the year for 2020



Collins Dictionary has named “lockdown” as its Word of the Year 2020 after asharp increase in its usage amid the coronavirus pandemic. The dictionary saidit added the term because it.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17 Published 3 weeks ago