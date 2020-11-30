Global  
 

Joe Biden fractures foot while playing with dog

USATODAY.com Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden fractured his right foot while playing with one of his dogs, an injury discovered in a scan Sunday and that will likely require him to wear a boot for several weeks, his doctor said. (Nov. 30)
 
Reuters - Politics
News video: President-elect Biden suffers foot fractures

President-elect Biden suffers foot fractures 01:05

 U.S. President-elect Joe Biden suffered hairline fractures in his foot while playing with his dog, Major, his personal physician said on Sunday (November 29). Gloria Tso reports.

Joe Biden: President-elect fractures foot while playing with dog

 The president-elect will probably have to wear a medical boot for several weeks, his doctor says.
BBC News
Biden announces all-female communications team [Video]

Biden announces all-female communications team

President-elect Joe Biden on Sunday tapped key campaign staff and advisors to lead his all-female senior communications team. Gloria Tso reports.

Reuters - Politics

'Get well soon': Trump's message after Biden fractures his foot while playing with dog

 President Trump wished a speedy recovery to President-elect Joe Biden, who fractured his foot while playing with one of his dogs over the weekend."Get well..
New Zealand Herald

Biden twists ankle while playing with dog, visits a doctor [Video]

Biden twists ankle while playing with dog, visits a doctor

The office of President-elect Joe Biden says Biden twisted his ankle while playing with one of his dogs and will be examined by a doctor "out of an abundance of caution."

KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
The White House is getting its first rescue dog [Video]

The White House is getting its first rescue dog

When President-elect Joe Biden moves into the White House, he'll bring his German shepherd Major with him, making him the first rescue dog to live there.

USA Today Lifestyle (Domestic)
Joe Biden’s German Shepherd Set To Become the First Rescue Dog in the White House [Video]

Joe Biden’s German Shepherd Set To Become the First Rescue Dog in the White House

Joe Biden’s projected win will restore a century old tradition: the White House will once again have a first pet. Actually, two. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

Buzz60

 Biden Fractures Foot While Playing With His Dog

 Biden, 78, has hairline fractures in his midfoot and will likely wear a walking boot for the next several weeks
VOA News Also reported by •Sky News•Jerusalem Post•BBC News