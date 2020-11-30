Joe Biden fractures foot while playing with dog

The president-elect will probably have to wear a medical boot for several weeks, his doctor says.

President Trump wished a speedy recovery to President-elect Joe Biden, who fractured his foot while playing with one of his dogs over the weekend."Get well..

Biden twists ankle while playing with dog, visits a doctor



The office of President-elect Joe Biden says Biden twisted his ankle while playing with one of his dogs and will be examined by a doctor "out of an abundance of caution." Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:11 Published 6 hours ago

The White House is getting its first rescue dog



When President-elect Joe Biden moves into the White House, he'll bring his German shepherd Major with him, making him the first rescue dog to live there. Credit: USA Today Lifestyle (Domestic) Duration: 00:43 Published 4 days ago