Coronavirus updates: California sets daily record for hospitalizations; Oregon nurse on leave after TikTok video; 266K US deaths
An Oregon nurse has been placed on leave after mocking restrictions in a TikTok video. Nevada surpasses 150K cases. Latest COVID news.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
California State of the United States of America
California Governor Blocks Release of Manson Follower Leslie Van HoutenGov. Gavin Newsom reversed a decision by the state parole board granting her release after about 50 years in prison.
NYTimes.com
A pair of endangered birds are missing after an early-morning theft at Fresno Chaffee Zoo in California, officials sayThe Fresno Chaffee Zoo is asking the public for help after an alleged birdnapper took two threatened species from its aviary early Sunday.
USATODAY.com
Man who attacked ex-girlfriend killed by victim's mom and sister with golf club and kitchen knife, California police sayThe women "were well within their right to act in defense of their sister and daughter" and are not expected to face charges, authorities say.
USATODAY.com
Oregon State of the United States of America
Oregon nurse placed on leave after showing 'cavalier disregard' for COVID-19 protocols in TikTok videoThe video shows the nurse mocking her coworkers' response to her lack of COVID-19 precautions through a lip-dub of Dr. Seuss's The Grinch.
USATODAY.com
Oregon mink farm has COVID-19 outbreak after advocates warned of danger in stateOutbreaks in farmed mink have been reported in several U.S. states and countries.
USATODAY.com
Oregon State upsets rival No. 11 Oregon with fourth-quarter rally, capped by last-minute TDOregon State outscored Oregon 22-7 in the fourth quarter, with backup QB Chance Nolan scoring the game-winning TD on a sneak with 33 seconds left.
USATODAY.com
TikTok Video-sharing application
TikTok: Norwich student says reaction to art 'blows my mind'Olivia Elsey, 22, started sketching her favourite buildings as something "fun" to do in lockdown.
BBC News
ByteDance gets another extension from US government for TikTok saleIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
The Trump administration has once again extended the deadline for ByteDance to sell video sharing platform..
The Verge
Nevada State of the United States of America
1 dead, 4 injured after 'randomly shooting' couple drives around Nevada city on Thanksgiving, police sayOne person was shot dead and four others injured after police in Henderson, Nevada, say a man and woman fired at people while driving on Thanksgiving.
USATODAY.com
U.S. Supreme Court backs religious groups in NY
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:20Published
Splitting 5 to 4, Supreme Court Backs Religious Challenge to Cuomo’s Virus Shutdown OrderIn earlier rulings related to coronavirus restrictions in California and Nevada, the court had taken the opposite approach. But its membership has changed since..
NYTimes.com
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
France gets set for Covid-19 vaccine arrival
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:07Published
Santa-For-Hire Says COVID's Left Some Impersonators Out in the ColdOne of the most famous Santa impersonators says COVID-19 has run lots of his jolly-bearded pals back to the North Pole ... 'cause they couldn't make the virtual..
TMZ.com
BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari dies after testing Covid positive, PM condoles death
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:47Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources