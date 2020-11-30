Global  
 

Coronavirus updates: California sets daily record for hospitalizations; Oregon nurse on leave after TikTok video; 266K US deaths

USATODAY.com Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
An Oregon nurse has been placed on leave after mocking restrictions in a TikTok video. Nevada surpasses 150K cases. Latest COVID news.
 
News video: Salem nurse placed on leave over TikTok video

California California State of the United States of America

California Governor Blocks Release of Manson Follower Leslie Van Houten

 Gov. Gavin Newsom reversed a decision by the state parole board granting her release after about 50 years in prison.
NYTimes.com

A pair of endangered birds are missing after an early-morning theft at Fresno Chaffee Zoo in California, officials say

 The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is asking the public for help after an alleged birdnapper took two threatened species from its aviary early Sunday.
 
USATODAY.com

Man who attacked ex-girlfriend killed by victim's mom and sister with golf club and kitchen knife, California police say

 The women "were well within their right to act in defense of their sister and daughter" and are not expected to face charges, authorities say.
USATODAY.com

Oregon Oregon State of the United States of America

Oregon nurse placed on leave after showing 'cavalier disregard' for COVID-19 protocols in TikTok video

 The video shows the nurse mocking her coworkers' response to her lack of COVID-19 precautions through a lip-dub of Dr. Seuss's The Grinch.
USATODAY.com

Oregon mink farm has COVID-19 outbreak after advocates warned of danger in state

 Outbreaks in farmed mink have been reported in several U.S. states and countries.
 
USATODAY.com

Oregon State upsets rival No. 11 Oregon with fourth-quarter rally, capped by last-minute TD

 Oregon State outscored Oregon 22-7 in the fourth quarter, with backup QB Chance Nolan scoring the game-winning TD on a sneak with 33 seconds left.
USATODAY.com

TikTok TikTok Video-sharing application

TikTok: Norwich student says reaction to art 'blows my mind'

 Olivia Elsey, 22, started sketching her favourite buildings as something "fun" to do in lockdown.
BBC News

ByteDance gets another extension from US government for TikTok sale

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

The Trump administration has once again extended the deadline for ByteDance to sell video sharing platform..
The Verge

Nevada Nevada State of the United States of America

1 dead, 4 injured after 'randomly shooting' couple drives around Nevada city on Thanksgiving, police say

 One person was shot dead and four others injured after police in Henderson, Nevada, say a man and woman fired at people while driving on Thanksgiving.
USATODAY.com
U.S. Supreme Court backs religious groups in NY [Video]

U.S. Supreme Court backs religious groups in NY

The U.S. Supreme Court late on Wednesday (November 25) backed Christian and Jewish houses of worship challenging New York state's latest restrictions in novel coronavirus hot spots. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:20Published

Splitting 5 to 4, Supreme Court Backs Religious Challenge to Cuomo’s Virus Shutdown Order

 In earlier rulings related to coronavirus restrictions in California and Nevada, the court had taken the opposite approach. But its membership has changed since..
NYTimes.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

France gets set for Covid-19 vaccine arrival [Video]

France gets set for Covid-19 vaccine arrival

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:07Published

Santa-For-Hire Says COVID's Left Some Impersonators Out in the Cold

 One of the most famous Santa impersonators says COVID-19 has run lots of his jolly-bearded pals back to the North Pole ... 'cause they couldn't make the virtual..
TMZ.com
BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari dies after testing Covid positive, PM condoles death [Video]

BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari dies after testing Covid positive, PM condoles death

BJP MLA from Rajasthan's Rajsamand, Kiran Maheshwari passed away on November 29. Maheshwari had tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) last month. The Rajasthan BJP MLA breathed her last at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. Maheshwari was a member of 14th LS from 2004-2009 from Rajasthan's Udaipur constituency. The BJP MLA was shifted to Medanta earlier this month after her health worsened. She had reportedly contracted Covid during October's municipal corporation polls. Maheshwari was one of the two poll in-charges of BJP for Kota North Municipal Corporation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his condolences on Maheshwari's demise. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also expressed grief over 'the untimely demise'. Condoling her demise, LS Speaker Om Birla called it a 'personal loss'.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:47Published

