You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The Moment Trump Fell Out Of Love With Fox News



Since losing the election more than two weeks ago, President Donald Trump has made baseless claims of election fraud and refused to concede defeat. According to Business Insider, Trump seemed entirely.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 14 hours ago GOP turns to Biden transition



[NFA] Senior Republican lawmakers on Sunday said a Joe Biden presidency looks inevitable, even as President Donald Trump continues to fight the election results almost a month after Election Day and.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:06 Published 15 hours ago Trump Accuses FBI, DOJ Of Helping To Steal Election From Him



President Donald Trump on Sunday pointed the finger of blame for losing to President-elect Joe Biden at two federal agencies. Business Insider reports Trump said in a Fox News interview he believed the.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:34 Published 16 hours ago