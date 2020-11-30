Global  
 

Moderna to request emergency use of COVID-19 shot

USATODAY.com Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Moderna Inc. says it will ask U.S. and European regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection. (Nov. 30)
 
Cambridge-based Moderna seeks emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine

Cambridge-based Moderna seeks emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine

 Moderna is asking U.S. and European regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine, the Cambridge-based company said Monday.

Moderna asking FDA to approve its virus vaccine

 New study results​ confirm the shots offer strong protection - ramping up the race to begin limited vaccinations as the coronavirus rampage worsens.
Moderna becomes second company to request emergency FDA authorization for COVID-19 vaccine candidate

 Moderna will be the second vaccine maker to request authorization from the federal government, following similarly positive trial results for Pfizer.
 
Covid vaccine: Moderna files for approval in US

 Regulators will decide if it is safe and effective enough to recommend for widespread use.
