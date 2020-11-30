Moderna to request emergency use of COVID-19 shot
Moderna Inc. says it will ask U.S. and European regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection. (Nov. 30)
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Moderna American biotechnology company
Moderna asking FDA to approve its virus vaccineNew study results confirm the shots offer strong protection - ramping up the race to begin limited vaccinations as the coronavirus rampage worsens.
CBS News
Moderna becomes second company to request emergency FDA authorization for COVID-19 vaccine candidateModerna will be the second vaccine maker to request authorization from the federal government, following similarly positive trial results for Pfizer.
USATODAY.com
Covid vaccine: Moderna files for approval in USRegulators will decide if it is safe and effective enough to recommend for widespread use.
BBC News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources