Moderna to request emergency use of COVID-19 shot

New study results​ confirm the shots offer strong protection - ramping up the race to begin limited vaccinations as the coronavirus rampage worsens.

Moderna will be the second vaccine maker to request authorization from the federal government, following similarly positive trial results for Pfizer.

Regulators will decide if it is safe and effective enough to recommend for widespread use.

Cambridge-based Moderna seeks emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine



‘PM Modi extremely knowledgeable on vaccine’: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla



Serum Institute India CEO Adar Poonawalla spoke on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to vaccine lab in Pune. Poonawalla said that he was amazed by the Prime Minister's knowledge about vaccines and..