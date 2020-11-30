Wisconsin recount reaffirms Biden's win

The Trump Admin Blocked Biden Transition From Meeting With Pentagon



The Washington Post reports the Trump administration has prevented Joe Biden's transition team from meeting with US intelligence leaders. Biden's team has reportedly not yet been able to meet with officials at agencies including the NSA and the Defense Intelligence Agency. Both those agencies are controlled by the Pentagon. Business Insider reports that the Pentagon has denied any efforts to stifle the team's smooth transition period.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published on January 1, 1970