Wisconsin recount reaffirms Biden's win
A Trump campaign-requested recount in Wisconsin's Dane and Milwaukee counties reaffirmed Joe Biden has won the state. Wisconsin is set to begin certifying its presidential election results Monday. CBS News 2020 campaign reporter Adam Brewster joined "CBSN AM" with the latest.
