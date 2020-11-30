Global  
 

Wisconsin recount reaffirms Biden's win

CBS News Monday, 30 November 2020
A Trump campaign-requested recount in Wisconsin's Dane and Milwaukee counties reaffirmed Joe Biden has won the state. Wisconsin is set to begin certifying its presidential election results Monday. CBS News 2020 campaign reporter Adam Brewster joined "CBSN AM" with the latest.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Wisconsin county recount boosts Biden's margin

Wisconsin county recount boosts Biden's margin 01:02

 President Donald Trump's election campaign demanded recounts in two of Wisconsin's most populous and Democratic-leaning counties. Joe Biden ended up gaining votes. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Wisconsin high court won't let Trump campaign bypass lower court

 The Trump campaign argued that the state's high court should hear its case directly because presidential electors will soon be casting their votes.
CBS News

Wisconsin’s Top Court Rejects Trump Lawsuit as His Election Push Fades

 The Supreme Court in the state narrowed yet another legal path for the Trump campaign as it tries to overturn his loss to Joe Biden.
NYTimes.com

Wis. gov makes plea for federal money, vaccine

 Gov. Tony Evers is telling President Donald Trump and the state's congressional delegation that Wisconsin needs $466 million to pay for vaccine distribution,..
USATODAY.com

Teen bound over for trial in Wis. protest killings

 A court commissioner has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a trial for Illinois teenager Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of killing two men during an..
USATODAY.com

US frontline health workers discuss virus stress

 Frontline health care workers with the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota and Wisconsin say they are overwhelmed by the spike in COVID-19 cases and frustrated people are..
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Is the Electoral College an archaic relic, or crucial for our federalist system?

 AP A look at what the Electoral College means for Utah A week from Monday, on Dec. 14, Utah’s designated electors will meet at the state Capitol to cast their..
WorldNews
Donald Trump puts his grievances at centre stage during Georgia campaign rally [Video]

Donald Trump puts his grievances at centre stage during Georgia campaign rally

US President Donald Trump pressed his own grievances over losing thepresidential election at a rally in Georgia at the expense of the politicalbattle for control of the Senate. Thousands of largely maskless supportersgathered in Valdosta, shortly after Mr Trump was rebuffed by Georgia’sRepublican governor in his astounding call for a special legislative sessionto give him the state’s electoral votes despite Joe Biden winning the majorityof the vote.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

Iran nuclear deal: Saudi Arabia says Gulf states must be consulted if US revives accord

 Saudi Arabia says the Gulf states must be consulted if a US nuclear agreement with Iran is revived, warning it is the only path towards a sustainable agreement...
WorldNews

Fact check: Image from 2017 White House event altered to make claim about votes for Biden

 An image claiming to show "illegal" and "legal" votes for Joe Biden is actually a photo from a 2017 event where Trump talked about deregulation goals.
USATODAY.com
The Trump Admin Blocked Biden Transition From Meeting With Pentagon [Video]

The Trump Admin Blocked Biden Transition From Meeting With Pentagon

The Washington Post reports the Trump administration has prevented Joe Biden's transition team from meeting with US intelligence leaders. Biden's team has reportedly not yet been able to meet with officials at agencies including the NSA and the Defense Intelligence Agency. Both those agencies are controlled by the Pentagon. Business Insider reports that the Pentagon has denied any efforts to stifle the team's smooth transition period.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump urges turnout in Georgia runoff, repeats fraud claims [Video]

Trump urges turnout in Georgia runoff, repeats fraud claims

In campaign rally for Georgia senators, Trump tells voters to turn out in record numbers as ‘revenge’ for his defeat.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 04:38Published

Media reported falsely on President Trump

 DEAR EDITOR: First, let me say that I consider myself an independent voter, voting across party lines. I must address the ridiculous accusation that Donald Trump..
WorldNews

LETTER: Donald Trump needs to protect himself from vindictive Democrats

 President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) After watching how the Democrats protected Hillary Clinton, their pushing the Russia hoax, the phony..
WorldNews

There has been ‘absolutely unequivocal proven fraud’ with suitcases full of ballots

 Sky News host Rowan Dean says there is “still a chance” Donald Trump will retain the presidency as a lot still has to play out in court rooms across the..
WorldNews

Milwaukee Milwaukee Largest city in Wisconsin, United States

US election: Donald Trump spends $3 million in Wisconsin recount, gives Joe Biden 132 more votes

 Donald Trump spent about $3 million to get vote recounts in Wisconsin, only for the recounts to expand President-elect Joe Biden's lead over him.The recount in..
New Zealand Herald
Multiple people wounded in Wisconsin mall shooting [Video]

Multiple people wounded in Wisconsin mall shooting

A suspect was at large after "multiple" people were wounded in an "active shooter incident" at a suburban shopping mall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Friday, the local mayor said.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:15Published
Recounts unlikely to change Trump election loss [Video]

Recounts unlikely to change Trump election loss

President Donald Trump's attempts to cling to power appeared more tenuous than ever on Wednesday as election officials in Georgia and Wisconsin said recounts were not likely to change the election outcome in those states. This report produced by Chris Dignam with legal analysis from Jan Wolfe.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:05Published
Police escort Milwaukee's absentee ballots [Video]

Police escort Milwaukee's absentee ballots

Police were seen escorting officials carrying absentee ballots in Milwaukee on early Wednesday morning, Wisconsin being one of several states too close to call in the election.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:12Published

How Trump's Demand That Wisconsin Counties Do A Recount Is Backfiring [Video]

How Trump's Demand That Wisconsin Counties Do A Recount Is Backfiring

President Donald Trump's campaign spent $3 million on a recount that has already backfired spectacularly. According to Business Insider, the outcome of the general election's recount in one Wisconsin..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
'Numbers don't lie' - Biden wins GA after recount [Video]

'Numbers don't lie' - Biden wins GA after recount

[NFA] After a painstaking recount, Georgia officials confirmed that President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the battleground state on Nov. 3, further narrowing the president's..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:02Published
Biden Again Declared Winner In Georgia, Giuliani Feels The Heat [Video]

Biden Again Declared Winner In Georgia, Giuliani Feels The Heat

It was a wild day in politics as Georgia reaffirmed Biden's win after a recount, President Trump again refused to concede and his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, had a bit of a malfunction on..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:37Published

Biden gets boost from Wisconsin recount that cost Trump $3M

 President-elect Joe Biden picked up 132 more votes after an election recount in Milwaukee County, among the two places in Wisconsin that President Trump spent $3...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Denver PostJapan TodayUpworthyUSATODAY.comDelawareonline

Wisconsin, Arizona certify Biden wins in presidential vote

Wisconsin, Arizona certify Biden wins in presidential vote PHOENIX — Two battleground states, Wisconsin and Arizona, certified their presidential election results Monday in favor of Joe Biden, even as President Donald...
WorldNews Also reported by •Delawareonline

Recount of presidential votes in Wisconsin ends, reaffirms Joe Biden's win

 US President-elect Joe Biden's win in Wisconsin has been reaffirmed after two of the state's largest counties completed the recount of the ballots cast in the...
Mid-Day