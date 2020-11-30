Global  
 

Sean Connery's Cause of Death Revealed

Newsmax Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Sean Connery's cause of death has finally been revealed. According to his death certificate obtained by TMZ, the "James Bond" star died in his sleep from respiratory failure as a result of pneumonia, old age, and atrial fibrillation, which is an irregular, often rapid heartbeat that...
