You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tickets Required For Rockefeller Center Tree



The Rockefeller Center tree lighting is coming up this week, but once the tree is lit, you won't be able to just drop by. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:22 Published 4 hours ago More people buy real Christmas trees amid pandemic



Hladky's Tree Farm said this weekend alone, he's sold hundreds of dollars worth of trees. More than usual this time of the year. Credit: KEZI Published 10 hours ago Scout Holiday Tree Lot in Piedmont Shifts to Online Ordering



Like many operations during the pandemic, the Piedmont Scout Tree Lot has gone online this year, allowing customers to pre-order trees for pickup or delivery. Devin Fehely reports. (11-29-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:07 Published 15 hours ago

Related news from verified sources NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio on crowd control for Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says tickets will be required to visit the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree this year to help prevent crowds amid the...

CBS News 46 minutes ago