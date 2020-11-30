Disappearance of Utah monolith won't prompt major probe
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Police won't be opening a major investigation into the disappearance of a mysterious silver-colored monolith that generated international attention and a mess when curious visitors made their way to the site of the discovery in the Utah desert
Police won't be opening a major investigation into the disappearance of a mysterious silver-colored monolith that generated international attention and a mess when curious visitors made their way to the site of the discovery in the Utah desert
|
|
You Might Like