DeepMind Protein Mapping Could Help Fight Diseases
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
A half-century-old science problem has been solved and could lead to dramatic advances in combating diseases, researchers say, The Independent reported on Monday. Google's DeepMind claims to have created a program that can map the three-dimensional shapes of the proteins...
