Florida Schools To Remain Open In Spring As DeSantis Calls Closures ‘Biggest Public Health Blunder In Modern American History’

Monday, 30 November 2020
Gov. Ron DeSantis doubled down on his opposition to school closures on Monday by announcing Florida’s public schools will continue in-person learning through the spring semester, and parents will be notified and encouraged to send their children to in-person instruction if the student is not performing well with virtual instruction. However, parents can opt-out, allowing their child to remain virtual.
