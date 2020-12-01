US Imposes Venezuela-Related Sanctions Targeting Chinese Firm
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
The United States imposed sanctions on Monday on Chinese firm China National Electronics Import & Export Corporation (CEIEC), accusing it of supporting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's efforts to undermine democracy. The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement the...
