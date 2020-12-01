Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Imposes Venezuela-Related Sanctions Targeting Chinese Firm

Newsmax Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
The United States imposed sanctions on Monday on Chinese firm China National Electronics Import & Export Corporation (CEIEC), accusing it of supporting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's efforts to undermine democracy. The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Emails reveal how Hunter Biden tried to cash in big on behalf of family with Chinese firm [Video]

Emails reveal how Hunter Biden tried to cash in big on behalf of family with Chinese firm

Emails reveal how Hunter Biden tried to cash in big on behalf of family with Chinese firm

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:22Published