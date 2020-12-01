Global  
 

Seattle begins accepting applications for 'Stay Healthy' blocks

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
The city of Seattle has opened up applications for "Stay Healthy Block" permits that would close off entire blocks to thru-traffic, allowing residents more space for outdoor recreation and social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Seattle Department of Transportation, Stay Healthy Blocks would allow community groups and nonprofit organizations to "temporarily close a street to create more outdoor recreation space for people to enjoy while following social distancing guidelines."
