Seattle begins accepting applications for 'Stay Healthy' blocks Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The city of Seattle has opened up applications for "Stay Healthy Block" permits that would close off entire blocks to thru-traffic, allowing residents more space for outdoor recreation and social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Seattle Department of Transportation, Stay Healthy Blocks would allow community groups and nonprofit organizations to "temporarily close a street to create more outdoor recreation space for people to enjoy while following social distancing guidelines." 👓 View full article

