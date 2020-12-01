Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Newsmax Calls Biden Winner in Arizona, Wisconsin

Newsmax Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Newsmax is naming Joe Biden the winner of Arizona and Wisconsin, now that both states certified election results Monday showing he defeated President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election. Arizona accounts for 11 electoral college votes. Biden is only the second Democrat in 70...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Wisconsin county recount boosts Biden's margin

Wisconsin county recount boosts Biden's margin 01:02

 President Donald Trump's election campaign demanded recounts in two of Wisconsin's most populous and Democratic-leaning counties. Joe Biden ended up gaining votes. This report produced by Jonah Green.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Transition: Women Named To Biden Economic Team; Trump Doesn't Concede As Arizona Certifies Results [Video]

Transition: Women Named To Biden Economic Team; Trump Doesn't Concede As Arizona Certifies Results

President-elect Joe Biden is set to announce members of the new administration's economic team, including Cal economist Janet Yellen. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump refused to concede as Arizona..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:16Published
Arizona Confirms Biden's Victory [Video]

Arizona Confirms Biden's Victory

(CNN) Arizona certified its election results on Monday, awarding the state's 11 electoral votes to President-elect Joe Biden and clearing the way for Senator-elect Mark Kelly, a Democrat, to be sworn..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Arizona: Despite Trump's Claims, Biden Wins State [Video]

Arizona: Despite Trump's Claims, Biden Wins State

President-elect Joe Biden has beaten President Donald Trump in Arizona's 2020 presidential election. That's according to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who made the announcement on..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Arizona certifies Biden as election winner, with Wisconsin expected to follow

 President Trump suffered another setback in his push to overturn his defeat in the presidential election, as Arizona on Monday certified President-elect Joe...
FOXNews.com