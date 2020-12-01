Global  
 

McConnell Declares Pelosi Lost Coronavirus Bill Gamble

Newsmax Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday that Nancy Pelosi lost her gamble that the general election would increase the Democrats' majority in the House of Representatives and increase her leverage to getting a much larger coronavirus mitigation package through...
