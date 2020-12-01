McConnell Declares Pelosi Lost Coronavirus Bill Gamble Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday that Nancy Pelosi lost her gamble that the general election would increase the Democrats' majority in the House of Representatives and increase her leverage to getting a much larger coronavirus mitigation package through... 👓 View full article

