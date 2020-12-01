An expired domain name led to dead end for Colorado unemployment filers Monday
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Typing myui.coworkforce.com into a browser was a dead end for a few hours Monday because the Colorado Department of Labor and employment was 'in the renewal process" for the domain name, officials said.
