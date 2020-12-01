Today in History for December 1st
Rosa Parks is arrested in Montgomery, Alabama; Former communist official Sergei Kirov is assassinated in Leningrad; Beatlemania arrives in America; Actor and director Woody Allen is born. (Dec. 1)
Sergei Kirov
Woody Allen American film director, writer, actor, and comedian
Rosa Parks African-American civil rights activist
Montgomery, Alabama Capital of Alabama
Alabama State in the southeastern United States
Beatlemania Intense fan frenzy for the English rock band the Beatles
Saint Petersburg Federal city in Russia
