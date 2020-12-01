Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Today in History for December 1st

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Rosa Parks is arrested in Montgomery, Alabama; Former communist official Sergei Kirov is assassinated in Leningrad; Beatlemania arrives in America; Actor and director Woody Allen is born. (Dec. 1)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sergei Kirov Sergei Kirov


Woody Allen Woody Allen American film director, writer, actor, and comedian

Alec Baldwin moving hit podcast after Woody Allen interview demands [Video]

Alec Baldwin moving hit podcast after Woody Allen interview demands

Alec Baldwin's hit audio series has a brand new home at podcast platform iHeartRadio - after the actor clashed with his previous bosses over a Woody Allen interview.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published

Rosa Parks Rosa Parks African-American civil rights activist


Montgomery, Alabama Montgomery, Alabama Capital of Alabama


Alabama Alabama State in the southeastern United States

Alabama still No. 1, while Clemson passes Ohio State at No. 3 in latest Amway Coaches Poll

 Alabama remained in the No. 1 spot, while Clemson passes Ohio State for third in the latest Amway Coaches Poll in college football.
USATODAY.com

Young adults chronicle life back at home after moving in with their parents because of the pandemic

 For the first time since the Great Depression, a majority of young adults are now living with their parents. Nearly 3 million U.S. adults moved back in with..
CBS News

Words of Gratitude From Alabama

 The New York Times asked poets laureate from across the country what the people in their states had to be thankful for in this difficult year.
NYTimes.com

Northwestern makes major move forward as Alabama stays No. 1 in Amway Coaches Poll

 Alabama remained No. 1 in the latest Amway Coaches Poll, while Northwestern took the biggest leap forward after beating Wisconsin.
USATODAY.com

Beatlemania Beatlemania Intense fan frenzy for the English rock band the Beatles


Saint Petersburg Saint Petersburg Federal city in Russia

PSTA launching driverless shuttle in St. Petersburg [Video]

PSTA launching driverless shuttle in St. Petersburg

The shuttle is free for the public, but no more than six people can ride it at a time due to COVID-19.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:37Published
FHP cracking down on drivers as drag racing continues on Gandy Bridge [Video]

FHP cracking down on drivers as drag racing continues on Gandy Bridge

Over the weekend, officers arrested several people in St. Petersburg who were clocked at speeds exceeding 120 miles per hour.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:57Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

We'll not go to Burari: Farmers' leader on HM Shah's offer to hold talks before Dec 03 [Video]

We'll not go to Burari: Farmers' leader on HM Shah's offer to hold talks before Dec 03

A day after Home Minister Amit Shah requested farmers' to shift their protest to structured place in Delhi's Burari and offered them to hold talks before December 03, Farmers' leader Baldev Singh Sirsa..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Today in History for December 1st

 Rosa Parks is arrested in Montgomery, Alabama; Former communist official Sergei Kirov is assassinated in Leningrad; Beatlemania arrives in America; Actor and...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •SeattlePI.com

Watch Alabama’s Devonta Smith dominate The Iron Bowl with 171 receiving yards and two TDs

Watch Alabama’s Devonta Smith dominate The Iron Bowl with 171 receiving yards and two TDs Alabama Crimson Tide WR Devonta Smith had a great Iron Bowl against the Auburn Tigers, racking up 171 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns as Alabama...
FOX Sports

Najee Harris breaks free for 39-yard touchdown run, puts Alabama up 35-6 on Auburn

Najee Harris breaks free for 39-yard touchdown run, puts Alabama up 35-6 on Auburn Alabama Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris showed a burst as he trucked his way to a 39-yard touchdown run in the third quarter against the rival Auburn...
FOX Sports