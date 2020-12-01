Global  
 

Earthlings, It Seems, Not Aliens, Removed the Utah Monolith

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
A photographer said four men dismantled the mysterious shiny object that has captivated the country.
