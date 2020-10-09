F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19
Hamilton is in isolation in accordance with the health protocols in Bahrain.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lewis Hamilton British racing driver
Lewis Hamilton to miss Sakhir Grand Prix after testing positive for coronavirus
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:16Published
Lewis Hamilton to miss Sakhir GP after testing positive for coronavirusWorld champion Lewis Hamilton will miss this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix after testing positive for coronavirus.
BBC News
Formula One Motorsport championship held worldwide
Fittipaldi to replace Grosjean at Haas for Sakhir GP
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:55Published
F1 driver’s ‘miracle’ escape from fiery crash
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:02Published
Formula One Driver Grosjean Escapes Huge, Fiery CrashIt was like a scene from an action movie, except totally unscripted and genuinely life-threatening, involving a stunning escape that Harry Houdini would have..
WorldNews
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
COVID-19 update in kids
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:24Published
These four states have been hit hard by COVID-19 yet balked at strict mask mandates. What is it like to live there?Here is a snapshot of life in Texas, Wyoming, Florida and South Dakota, all states with skyrocketing COVID-19 cases and lax restrictions.
USATODAY.com
‘Covid positivity rate declining’: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:21Published
Bahrain Country on the Persian Gulf
Grosjean has 'miracle' escape from fiery Bahrain crash
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:14Published
Related videos from verified sources