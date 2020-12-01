Fed chair, treasury secretary testify on Capitol Hill amid gridlock over coronavirus relief

'We demand justice': Indian-Americans protest against Pak on 26/11 anniversary



A group of Indian-Americans protested against Pakistan on 26/11 anniversary. Indian-Americans held a memorial gathering outside Capitol Hill for victims of the attack. Protesters sponsored a digital mobile billboard truck displaying 'we demand justice'. The billboard truck was seen outside Pakistan and Turkish embassies. Protesters also put up anti-Pakistan banners and raised slogans in Washington. 10 terrorists carried out 12 coordinated shooting, bombing attacks lasting four days in Mumbai. The terrorists belonged to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). At least 166 people, including six Americans and nine terrorists, were killed. Over 300 others were injured in the attacks which began on November 26, 2008.

