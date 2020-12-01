Global  
 

Fed chair, treasury secretary testify on Capitol Hill amid gridlock over coronavirus relief

CBS News Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
With federal protections like eviction moratoriums and student loan suspensions set to expire at the end of the year, Congress remains gridlocked over a new coronavirus relief package. As Nancy Cordes reports, a group of moderate Democratic and Republican senators are now conducting informal talks.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: ‘American tragedy’- Biden, Yellen push for aid

‘American tragedy’- Biden, Yellen push for aid 02:24

 U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and his Treasury secretary nominee Janet Yellen urged lawmakers on Tuesday to move quickly and pass a coronavirus relief measure to help reactivate an economy ravaged by the global pandemic. Gavino Garay has more.

Federal Reserve Federal Reserve Central banking system of the United States

Mnuchin defends shut down of Fed emergency loan programs

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is defending his decision to close down a number of emergency Federal Reserve loan programs at a time when..
WorldNews

Mnuchin and Pelosi to resume COVID aid talks

 Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are set to resume their talks about COVID relief. Mnuchin spoke to reporters before..
USATODAY.com

Biden's genius move

 (CNN)As President-elect Joe Biden unveils his choices for the top jobs in his administration, we hear a mixture of rejoicing and disappointment, praise and..
WorldNews

Biden nominates former Fed Chair as treasury secretary

 U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Monday unveiled his economic team, nominating Janet Yellen, former Federal Reserve chair, to lead the Treasury Department. If..
WorldNews

Capitol Hill Capitol Hill United States historic place

Senate leaders discuss coronavirus relief as lawmakers return

 A group of senators is looking to jump-start negotiations on another round of COVID-19 relief before the end of the year. CBS News chief Congressional..
CBS News

For Manchin, a Divided Senate Is a ‘Golden Opportunity’ for Action

 Frustrated by the dysfunction on Capitol Hill, Senator Joe Manchin III is eager to cut bipartisan deals and check what he views as progressive overreach in the..
NYTimes.com
'We demand justice': Indian-Americans protest against Pak on 26/11 anniversary [Video]

'We demand justice': Indian-Americans protest against Pak on 26/11 anniversary

A group of Indian-Americans protested against Pakistan on 26/11 anniversary. Indian-Americans held a memorial gathering outside Capitol Hill for victims of the attack. Protesters sponsored a digital mobile billboard truck displaying 'we demand justice'. The billboard truck was seen outside Pakistan and Turkish embassies. Protesters also put up anti-Pakistan banners and raised slogans in Washington. 10 terrorists carried out 12 coordinated shooting, bombing attacks lasting four days in Mumbai. The terrorists belonged to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). At least 166 people, including six Americans and nine terrorists, were killed. Over 300 others were injured in the attacks which began on November 26, 2008.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:46Published

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

Bipartisan lawmakers propose $908 bln COVID-19 relief bill [Video]

Bipartisan lawmakers propose $908 bln COVID-19 relief bill

[NFA] A bipartisan group of U.S. senators and members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday proposed a $908 billion COVID relief bill that would fund measures through March 31, but it hasn't been embraced by the White House, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell or House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:37Published

Several federal aid programs set to expire at the end of the month

 As Congress remains at a stalemate over a COVID-19 relief bill, several federal aid programs are set to expire at the end of the month. This could potentially..
CBS News
Mnuchin, Powell push for more small business aid [Video]

Mnuchin, Powell push for more small business aid

America's top U.S. economic officials urged Congress on Tuesday to provide more help for small businesses amid fears that a vaccine may not arrive in time to prevent a surging coronavirus pandemic from inflicting more damage to the economy. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:30Published

Live politics updates: Biden on COVID stimulus: 'Help is on the way'

 President-elect Joe Biden called on Congress to approve an economic stimulus plan. He also suggested that a package would be followed up.
USATODAY.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Fact check: Politicians on both sides of the aisle have flouted COVID-19 guidelines

 The claim that Democrats are hypocrites in calling for tough COVID-19 restrictions then acting contrary to those rules lacks context.
USATODAY.com

A Senate insider has a dark warning about Mitch McConnell

 Democrat Adam Jentleson can recite chapter and verse...
WorldNews

Trump heading to Georgia Saturday ahead of Senate runoffs

 President Trump is set to visit Georgia this weekend to rally for Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who are both facing strong Democratic..
CBS News

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

What can Biden do on climate change if Republicans keep Senate majority?

 President-elect Joe Biden has said he plans to address climate change as soon as he takes office. But how much will he be able to actually do if the Georgia..
CBS News
Get In Line: Trump Entourage's Rush to Plead For Pardons [Video]

Get In Line: Trump Entourage's Rush to Plead For Pardons

CNN reports President Donald Trump's associates are making appeals to him in the hopes of obtaining pardons before he leaves office. The appeals come on the heels of Trump's decision to pardon his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn. Nine individuals in Trump's orbit, including Flynn and GOP operative Roger Stone, have been indicted or found guilty of various criminal conspiracies. A source says one such individual asking for a free pass is Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Georgia official: Trump inciting election violence

 "It's all gone too far!" says the voting systems manager as he rebukes fellow Republicans.
BBC News

Republican Resistance to Tanden Illustrates Trouble Ahead for Biden

 The swift and bitter pushback to President-elect Joe Biden’s choice to lead his budget office left some wondering if the incoming administration recognizes the..
NYTimes.com

Nancy Cordes

$908 billion bipartisan relief plan proposed as millions of Americans struggle

 A bipartisan group of lawmakers have announced a $908 billion relief plan with more funding for small businesses, state and local governments, plus unemployment..
CBS News

Lawmakers resume coronavirus aid talks as key programs set to expire

 Lawmakers returned to Capitol Hill from their Thanksgiving break and renewed efforts to pass a coronavirus stimulus bill after months of stalled talks. CBS News..
CBS News

Congress gets back to work as COVID-19 federal assistance set to expire

 As Congress returns from recess, Democrats and Republicans remain far apart on a new COVID-19 relief package. Many federal aid programs are set to expire at the..
CBS News

Bipartisan group of senators working on new COVID-19 relief deal

 A bipartisan group of senators is working on a new COVID-19 relief package, as key assistance programs are set to expire at the end of the month. CBS News chief..
CBS News

