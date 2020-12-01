Global  
 

Trump Lawsuit: Wisconsin Absentee Ballot Abuses Affected 220K Votes

Newsmax Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
President Donald Trump's campaign will file a lawsuit to the Wisconsin Supreme Court Tuesday morning claiming the absentee voting process was abused in the state and affected approximately 220,000 ballots. The lawsuit comes after the state completed its partial recount and...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Wisconsin county recount boosts Biden's margin

Wisconsin county recount boosts Biden's margin 01:02

 President Donald Trump's election campaign demanded recounts in two of Wisconsin's most populous and Democratic-leaning counties. Joe Biden ended up gaining votes. This report produced by Jonah Green.

