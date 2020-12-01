Global  
 

Resolution to Dispute the 2020 Pennsylvania Election Results by Republican Law Makers Recently Introduced

HNGN Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Resolution to Dispute the 2020 Pennsylvania Election Results by Republican Law Makers Recently IntroducedAfter the dismal elections on November 3, the Republican lawmakers have made a resolution to question the 2020 Pennsylvania election results. The widespread electoral discontent over Dominion and mail-in ballots questioned has spurred this move.
