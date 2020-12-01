Resolution to Dispute the 2020 Pennsylvania Election Results by Republican Law Makers Recently Introduced

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pennsylvania Republicans Call For Special Session



32 Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers are calling on Governor Tom Wolf to call a special legislative session regarding the 2020 election. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:26 Published 2 days ago Sen. Cruz Urges U.S. Supreme Court To Hear Emergency Appeal On Pennsylvania Election Challenge



Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, publicly urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to hear the expedited appeal of a case challenging the election results in Pennsylvania, saying the matter "raises serious legal.. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:57 Published 3 days ago U.S. court rejects Trump's case against PA votes



[NFA] A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an attempt by U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign to block President-elect Joe Biden from being declared the winner of Pennsylvania, dealing another.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:23 Published 1 week ago