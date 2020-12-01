Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Another Official Is Ousted From the Pentagon

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
The Defense Department said Christopher Maier resigned, but his supporters say he was forced out of a job leading military efforts to combat ISIS.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

The Pentagon The Pentagon The United States Department of Defense's office building in Virginia

Pentagon orders Nimitz back to Persian Gulf during troop drawdown in Iraq, Afghanistan

 President Trump has directed the drawdown of troops in Iraq and Afghanistan and the Pentagon felt it 'prudent' to have the USS Nimitz in the area.
USATODAY.com

Pentagon begins transition to Biden administration

 The official managing the Pentagon's transition work with President-elect Joe Biden's landing team said that the first meeting was held virtually on Tuesday..
USATODAY.com

Trump loyalist connected to Biden conspiracy theories is leading Pentagon transition

 (CNN)Kash Patel, a Trump loyalist who was connected to efforts to spread conspiracy theories about Joe Biden, has been put in charge of the Pentagon transition..
WorldNews

Why Trump’s Pentagon reshuffle is unlikely to raise the China war risk

 US President Donald Trump has abruptly replaced defence secretary Mark Esper...
WorldNews

United States Department of Defense United States Department of Defense United States federal executive department

Operation Christmas Drop takes off Dec. 5 for 69th annual mission

 Operation Christmas Drop is the Department of Defense's longest-running humanitarian effort, started in 1952.
 
USATODAY.com

Defense Department sends support for hospital staff in North Dakota

 At the request of FEMA, the Department of Defense is sending 60 nurses to help with the surge of COVID-19 in North Dakota. Air Force Captain and registered nurse..
CBS News

Military’s Role in Vaccine to Be Strictly Behind the Scenes

 While no troops will be administering shots or dropping off doses, scores of Defense Department employees are involved in the effort.
NYTimes.com

Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant Salafi jihadist terrorist and militant group

Increase in trafficking of women, gender-based violence due to pandemic: Nobel Peace Prize winner

 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad says the COVID-19 pandemic has increased trafficking of women and gender-based violence, leaving the health and safety of..
WorldNews

Charging the 'Beatles': Inside the case against Isis militants

 As two Isis militants faced a judge in Virginia last month, Diane Foley listened from home through a muffled phone connection and strained to make out the voices..
New Zealand Herald

Hostage's mom grateful US charging IS 'Beatles'

 Six years after American journalist James Foley was tortured and killed, his mother is grateful the US Justice Department is indicting two of "the Beatles", the..
USATODAY.com

Face The Nation: Gottlieb, Babineaux-Fontenot, Beasley

 Missed the second half of the show? The latest on the coronavirus pandemic, food insecurity in America, families worldwide suffering from acute hunger and U.S...
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Details Of The Trump Pentagon Purge Revealed [Video]

Details Of The Trump Pentagon Purge Revealed

Business Insider is reporting details of the Trump Administrations Purge of the Pentagon and Department of Defense. The Trump administration has reportedly gutted the Pentagon's Defense Policy..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
US to Withdraw More Troops From Afghanistan and Iraq Before Biden Takes Office [Video]

US to Withdraw More Troops From Afghanistan and Iraq Before Biden Takes Office

US to Withdraw More Troops From Afghanistan and Iraq Before Biden Takes Office. On Tuesday, acting Secretary of Defense Christopher C. Miller . confirmed that America will withdraw 2,500 troops from..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published
Take This Job: Top Defense Intel Official Departs Amid Trump's Pentagon Purge [Video]

Take This Job: Top Defense Intel Official Departs Amid Trump's Pentagon Purge

As lame duck President Donald Trump purges his administration, the Pentagon's top intelligence official has resigned in protest. According to Business Insider, Joseph Kernan, Under Secretary of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published