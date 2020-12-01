Another Official Is Ousted From the Pentagon
The Defense Department said Christopher Maier resigned, but his supporters say he was forced out of a job leading military efforts to combat ISIS.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
The Pentagon The United States Department of Defense's office building in Virginia
Pentagon orders Nimitz back to Persian Gulf during troop drawdown in Iraq, AfghanistanPresident Trump has directed the drawdown of troops in Iraq and Afghanistan and the Pentagon felt it 'prudent' to have the USS Nimitz in the area.
USATODAY.com
Pentagon begins transition to Biden administrationThe official managing the Pentagon's transition work with President-elect Joe Biden's landing team said that the first meeting was held virtually on Tuesday..
USATODAY.com
Trump loyalist connected to Biden conspiracy theories is leading Pentagon transition(CNN)Kash Patel, a Trump loyalist who was connected to efforts to spread conspiracy theories about Joe Biden, has been put in charge of the Pentagon transition..
WorldNews
Why Trump’s Pentagon reshuffle is unlikely to raise the China war riskUS President Donald Trump has abruptly replaced defence secretary Mark Esper...
WorldNews
United States Department of Defense United States federal executive department
Operation Christmas Drop takes off Dec. 5 for 69th annual missionOperation Christmas Drop is the Department of Defense's longest-running humanitarian effort, started in 1952.
USATODAY.com
Defense Department sends support for hospital staff in North DakotaAt the request of FEMA, the Department of Defense is sending 60 nurses to help with the surge of COVID-19 in North Dakota. Air Force Captain and registered nurse..
CBS News
Military’s Role in Vaccine to Be Strictly Behind the ScenesWhile no troops will be administering shots or dropping off doses, scores of Defense Department employees are involved in the effort.
NYTimes.com
Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant Salafi jihadist terrorist and militant group
Increase in trafficking of women, gender-based violence due to pandemic: Nobel Peace Prize winnerNobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad says the COVID-19 pandemic has increased trafficking of women and gender-based violence, leaving the health and safety of..
WorldNews
Charging the 'Beatles': Inside the case against Isis militantsAs two Isis militants faced a judge in Virginia last month, Diane Foley listened from home through a muffled phone connection and strained to make out the voices..
New Zealand Herald
Hostage's mom grateful US charging IS 'Beatles'Six years after American journalist James Foley was tortured and killed, his mother is grateful the US Justice Department is indicting two of "the Beatles", the..
USATODAY.com
Face The Nation: Gottlieb, Babineaux-Fontenot, BeasleyMissed the second half of the show? The latest on the coronavirus pandemic, food insecurity in America, families worldwide suffering from acute hunger and U.S...
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources