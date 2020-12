Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published 19 minutes ago This Day in History: Rosa Parks Ignites Bus Boycott 01:09 This Day in History: , Rosa Parks Ignites Bus Boycott. December 1, 1955. “The mother of the civil rights movement,” Parks was jailed in Montgomery, AL, for refusing to give up her seat on a public bus to a white man. A Montgomery city ordinance required Black Americans to sit in the back...