Blood test for Alzheimer's goes on sale without FDA approval
St. Louis-based C2N Diagnostics has released a blood test that it says can detect Alzheimer's disease. The test is not yet FDA approved, and is not covered by insurance, costing up to $1,250. Northwell Health internal medicine specialist Dr. Karen Abrashkin joins CBSN's Anne-Marie Green to talk about the latest development in the fight against Alzheimer's, which affects nearly 6 million Americans.
