Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Blood test for Alzheimer's goes on sale without FDA approval

CBS News Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
St. Louis-based C2N Diagnostics has released a blood test that it says can detect Alzheimer's disease. The test is not yet FDA approved, and is not covered by insurance, costing up to $1,250. Northwell Health internal medicine specialist Dr. Karen Abrashkin joins CBSN's Anne-Marie Green to talk about the latest development in the fight against Alzheimer's, which affects nearly 6 million Americans.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Alzheimer's disease Alzheimer's disease Progressive, neurodegenerative disease characterized by memory loss

Retinas: New potential clues in diagnosing, treating Alzheimer's [Video]

Retinas: New potential clues in diagnosing, treating Alzheimer's

A study led by the Cedars-Sinai Department of Neurosurgery has identified certain regions in the retina - the lining found in the back of the eye - that are more affected by Alzheimer's disease than other areas. The findings may help physicians predict changes in the brain as well as cognitive deterioration, even for patients experiencing the earliest signs of mild impairment. "These clues can occur very early on in the progression of Alzheimer's disease - several decades before symptoms appear," said Maya Koronyo-Hamaoui, Ph.D., associate professor of Neurosurgery and Biomedical Sciences and co-corresponding author of the study. The findings of the new study, published in the journal Alzheimer's and Dementia: Diagnosis, Assessment and Disease Monitoring, were from a clinical trial involving people older than 40 who were showing signs of cognitive decline. In the trial, investigators used a non-invasive technique known as sectoral retinal amyloid imaging to capture retinal images in participants. The retina, which is directly connected to the brain, is the only central nervous system tissue accessible for patient-friendly, high-resolution, and non-invasive imaging. The images were then analyzed using a new process that could identify certain peripheral regions in the retina that corresponded better to brain damage and cognitive status. Both studies show promise for diagnosing and treating Alzheimer's disease, a condition affecting more than 5.5 million people in the U.S., said Keith Black, MD, professor, and chair of the Department of Neurosurgery.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

Food and Drug Administration Food and Drug Administration Agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services

Airlines and shipping companies prepare for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

 CBS News has confirmed that United Airlines is using chartered flights to distribute Pfizer's upcoming coronavirus vaccine. The FDA will consider emergency use..
CBS News

Moderna seeks emergency approval for vaccine as COVID hospitalizations soar

 Moderna is asking the FDA to grant emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine, as hospitalizations hit record highs across the U.S. Dr. Ogechika..
CBS News

Health officials warn COVID-19 pandemic likely to get worse following holiday travel

 Moderna is expected to request an emergency use authorization from the FDA for its coronavirus vaccine. But as millions of people return home from traveling for..
CBS News

Moderna to ask FDA for COVID-19 vaccine authorization

 Photo by Blake Nissen for The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Moderna plans to file for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine today, after the final..
The Verge

St. Louis St. Louis City in Missouri, United States

St. Louis doctor simulates what COVID-19 patients see 'at the end of their life' in Twitter video. It's frightening.

 In the video, which has been viewed nearly 90,000 times, Dr. Kenneth Remy says, "I hope that the last moments of your life don't look like this."
USATODAY.com

Northwell Health Northwell Health Private Nonprofit Healthcare Network in Long Island, New York, United States


Anne-Marie Green Anne-Marie Green Canadian journalist

Mahattan DA candidates weigh in on investigation into President Trump's finances

 When President Trump leaves office, a slew of investigations promise to cause him legal headaches, including congressional inquiries and probes by the attorneys..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

FDA Approves First At-Home Rapid Coronavirus Test [Video]

FDA Approves First At-Home Rapid Coronavirus Test

The 30-minute test kit was developed by California-based company Lucira Health.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
FDA Approves At-Home COVID-19 Test [Video]

FDA Approves At-Home COVID-19 Test

The Food & Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization to an at-home, rapid coronavirus test. KDKA's Lindsay Ward has more on what this test can do.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:40Published
FDA Grants First Emergency Use Authorization For At-Home Rapid Coronavirus Test [Video]

FDA Grants First Emergency Use Authorization For At-Home Rapid Coronavirus Test

The FDA granted emergency authorization to the 30-minute test kit from Lucira Health, a California manufacturer.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:30Published