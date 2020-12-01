Global  
 

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 13: Cam Akers, Trey Burton Top Adds For Final Week Of Fantasy Regular Season

CBS 2 Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
The final week of the fantasy football regular season is here, your last chance to make pickups that can put you over the top in your league.
 It’s been an interesting season for the NFL, as just like everything else in 2020, COVID has caused the league and its teams to adjust on the fly. However, despite some road bumps along the way, we have arrived at Week 13, meaning we have reached the regular season finale for fantasy football....

